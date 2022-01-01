Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
West Lafayette
/
West Lafayette
/
Chicken Wraps
West Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Backroads BBQ Express
316 West State Street, West Lafayette
No reviews yet
Smoked Chicken Wrap
$5.95
More about Backroads BBQ Express
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hunters Pub
1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(466 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan Wrap
$11.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$11.00
More about Hunters Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in West Lafayette
Fish And Chips
Chai Lattes
Cookies
Prime Ribs
Fish Sandwiches
Egg Rolls
Fish Tacos
Pudding
More near West Lafayette to explore
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Danville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Danville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(478 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(634 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston