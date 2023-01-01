Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Willow Springs restaurants you'll love

Willow Springs restaurants
  • Willow Springs

Must-try Willow Springs restaurants

BabyCakes Cupcakery - Mobile Food Truck

113 West 1st Street, Willow Springs

Popular items
Strawberry Crème (Caffeine Free)$0.00
Refreshing sun ripe strawberries blended into perfection.
Peanut Butter Cup$2.75
Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Buttercream and topped with Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Drizzle.
White Chocolate$0.00
Creamy White Chocolate and Espresso
More about BabyCakes Cupcakery - Mobile Food Truck
Little B's - 110 E Main St

110 E Main St, Willow Springs

Popular items
Chicken Cordon Bleu$9.36
Chicken, Ham, and Swiss on Hoagie Roll .
Classic Three Cheese$5.95
Melty Mozzarella, Swiss and American Cheese on Sourdough.
Grilled Chicken Pesto$8.68
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, crushed tomato sauce, spinach leaves and provolone on sourdough.
More about Little B's - 110 E Main St
The Willow Tree

114 W Main St, Willow Springs

More about The Willow Tree
