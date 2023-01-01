Willow Springs restaurants you'll love
Must-try Willow Springs restaurants
More about BabyCakes Cupcakery - Mobile Food Truck
BabyCakes Cupcakery - Mobile Food Truck
113 West 1st Street, Willow Springs
Popular items
Strawberry Crème (Caffeine Free)
$0.00
Refreshing sun ripe strawberries blended into perfection.
Peanut Butter Cup
$2.75
Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Buttercream and topped with Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Drizzle.
White Chocolate
$0.00
Creamy White Chocolate and Espresso
More about Little B's - 110 E Main St
Little B's - 110 E Main St
110 E Main St, Willow Springs
Popular items
Chicken Cordon Bleu
$9.36
Chicken, Ham, and Swiss on Hoagie Roll .
Classic Three Cheese
$5.95
Melty Mozzarella, Swiss and American Cheese on Sourdough.
Grilled Chicken Pesto
$8.68
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, crushed tomato sauce, spinach leaves and provolone on sourdough.
More about The Willow Tree
The Willow Tree
114 W Main St, Willow Springs