Go
Toast

Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels

Come in and enjoy!

2188 Tx 46 W suite 109

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Willy B's Single Cheeseburger Combo$13.00
Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
Willy's Single Cheeseburger$10.00
Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
Jr. Deluxe Cheeseburger$7.00
Mayonnaise, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
Willy B's Double Cheeseburger Combo$16.00
Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
Bone In Wings 6 PC$8.00
Plain Biscuit$2.00
Bone In Wings 12 Pc$15.00
Personal Tater Tots$4.00
Willy Cheese Pizza$13.00
Fish & Chips Basket$14.00
3 Hand Breaded Alaskan Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, a slice of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle
See full menu

Location

2188 Tx 46 W suite 109

New braunfels TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Hops New Braunfels

No reviews yet

Drink Local

Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels

No reviews yet

Matt & Enga couldn't resist making a great pizza to bring people together to deepen relationships. A pizza from Mattenga's is like Arthur's round table: everyone gets to share a piece of the same pi, rather than their own value meal.

On Site Done Right, LLC

No reviews yet

Dine-in quality to go!

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston