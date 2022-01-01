Grits in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve grits
More about Mariposa Tapas Bar - Wilmington
Mariposa Tapas Bar - Wilmington
1502 S. 3rd st., Wilmington
|SD Grits
|$3.50
More about Cast Iron Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cast Iron Kitchen
8024 Market St, 6 & 7, Wilmington
|CHEESE GRITS
|$3.00
|SHRIMP & GRITS
|$18.50
SHRIMP, SMOKED SAUSAGE, BACON, ONIONS, TOMATO-BASIL CREAM SAUCE, GRITS, RED-EYE GRAVY
|STONE-GROUND GRITS
|$2.50
More about Milner's Cafe
Milner's Cafe
311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington
|Milners Grit Bowl
|$6.95
Milner's Grits topped with an Egg any style, Crumbled Bacon and Cheese with your choice of toast
|Cheese Grits
|$3.25
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular
|$20.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
|Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits LS
|$14.99
Shrimp, applewood bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
|Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Small
|$17.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular
|$20.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
|Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits LS
|$14.99
Shrimp, applewood bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
|Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Small
|$17.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits