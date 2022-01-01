Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve grits

Mariposa Tapas Bar - Wilmington

1502 S. 3rd st., Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
SD Grits$3.50
More about Mariposa Tapas Bar - Wilmington
Cast Iron Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cast Iron Kitchen

8024 Market St, 6 & 7, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
CHEESE GRITS$3.00
SHRIMP & GRITS$18.50
SHRIMP, SMOKED SAUSAGE, BACON, ONIONS, TOMATO-BASIL CREAM SAUCE, GRITS, RED-EYE GRAVY
STONE-GROUND GRITS$2.50
More about Cast Iron Kitchen
Milner's Cafe image

 

Milner's Cafe

311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milners Grit Bowl$6.95
Milner's Grits topped with an Egg any style, Crumbled Bacon and Cheese with your choice of toast
Cheese Grits$3.25
More about Milner's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular$20.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits LS$14.99
Shrimp, applewood bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Small$17.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular$20.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits LS$14.99
Shrimp, applewood bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Small$17.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

