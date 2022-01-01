Cheese pizza in Wilmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kornerstone Bistro image

PIZZA

Kornerstone Bistro

8262 Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (589 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.00
More about Kornerstone Bistro
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Four Cheese Pizza$9.00
Fresh mozzarella, provolone, Swiss, and smoked Gouda cheese, baked with sun-dried tomatoes and spices.
Cheese PIzza$7.00
Marinara base with provolone and Swiss cheese baked with just the right spices.
Kid Cheese Pizza$6.00
With marinara and provolone cheese.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

