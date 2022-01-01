Cheese pizza in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA
Kornerstone Bistro
8262 Market St, Wilmington
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$6.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Four Cheese Pizza
|$9.00
Fresh mozzarella, provolone, Swiss, and smoked Gouda cheese, baked with sun-dried tomatoes and spices.
|Cheese PIzza
|$7.00
Marinara base with provolone and Swiss cheese baked with just the right spices.
|Kid Cheese Pizza
|$6.00
With marinara and provolone cheese.