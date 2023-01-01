Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami reuben in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve pastrami reuben

Milner's Cafe image

 

Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A

311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastrami Reuben$12.95
Grilled Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Remoulade on Rye Bread served with your choice of side
More about Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A
Consumer pic

 

Henry's Restaurant - Wilmington - 2508 Independence Blvd

2508 Independence Blvd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Pastrami Reuben$14.00
Slow-cooked and sliced in-house, with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand island dressing and grain mustard on NY rye bread.
More about Henry's Restaurant - Wilmington - 2508 Independence Blvd

