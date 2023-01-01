Pastrami reuben in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve pastrami reuben
Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A
311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington
|Pastrami Reuben
|$12.95
Grilled Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Remoulade on Rye Bread served with your choice of side
Henry's Restaurant - Wilmington - 2508 Independence Blvd
2508 Independence Blvd, Wilmington
|Hot Pastrami Reuben
|$14.00
Slow-cooked and sliced in-house, with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand island dressing and grain mustard on NY rye bread.