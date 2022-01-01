Go
Wing Station

Take-out restaurant serving Riverstone!

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

4821 LJ Parkway Suite 80 • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sm French Fries$3.99
20 Bone-In Wings$32.99
6 Boneless Wing Combo$11.49
6 Bone-In Wing Combo$12.49
4oz Ranch$1.05
10 Bone-In Wings$16.49
10 Bone-In Wings Combo$19.99
8 Bone-In Wings$13.49
Bone-In Wing A-La Carte$1.85
Lg French Fries$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

4821 LJ Parkway Suite 80

Sugar Land TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
