Garlic knots in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Pie Guys' Pizza & More
Pie Guys' Pizza & More
3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem
|Garlic Knots (12)
|$7.00
12 Hand Knotted Strips of Our Dough Baked Golden Brown and Tossed In Garlic Butter. Sprinkled with Parmesan and Served with a Side of Marinara.
|Garlic Knots (6)
|$4.00
6 Hand Knotted Strips of Our Dough Baked Golden Brown and Tossed In Garlic Butter. Sprinkled with Parmesan and Served with a Side of Marinara.