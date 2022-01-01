Chicken wraps in Winter Park
Winter Park restaurants that serve chicken wraps
The Bagel Shop - Winter Park, FL - 211 West Fairbanks Ave
211 West Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.21
Choice of Wrap, Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Strips, and Caesar Dressing.
Friendly Confines Winter Park
3088 Aloma Ave, Winter Park
|WRAP CHICKEN PHILLY
|$13.99
Chicken smothered in Onions, Peppers and White American wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
|WRAP CHICKEN CAESAR
|$12.99
Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Chicken with Caesar Dressing wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.