Chicken wraps in Winter Park

Winter Park restaurants
Winter Park restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

The Bagel Shop - Winter Park, FL - 211 West Fairbanks Ave

211 West Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.21
Choice of Wrap, Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Strips, and Caesar Dressing.
More about The Bagel Shop - Winter Park, FL - 211 West Fairbanks Ave
Friendly Confines image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS

Friendly Confines Winter Park

3088 Aloma Ave, Winter Park

Avg 4.4 (2352 reviews)
Takeout
WRAP CHICKEN PHILLY$13.99
Chicken smothered in Onions, Peppers and White American wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
WRAP CHICKEN CAESAR$12.99
Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Chicken with Caesar Dressing wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
More about Friendly Confines Winter Park

