WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN

100% Plant-Based Fried Hot Chicken Sandwiches @ Wolfie’s in Highland Park, Los Angeles.

4939 York Blvd

Popular Items

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buffalo sauce, creamy slaw, bread & butter pickles, chili garlic aioli and your choice of spice on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
5-Piece Tender Meal$17.00
5 breaded housemade chicken tender spiced to your liking and served with Nashville sauce, 2 dipping sauces, pickles, and choice of fries or slaw. 100% plant-based.
3-Piece Tender Meal$14.00
3 breaded housemade chicken tender spiced to your liking and served with Nashville sauce, 2 dipping sauces, pickles, and choice of fries or slaw. 100% plant-based.
Memphis Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken spiced to your liking with our Bourbon Cola BBQ sauce, pickled onion, ranch slaw and housemade mayo on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken spiced to your liking with Nashville rub, dill pickles, creamy slaw and awesome sauce on a sesame seed bun. 100% plant-based.
Elote$7.00
Mexican street corn with housemade chili garlic aioli, cashew parmesan and spices (mild spice). 100% plant-based.
Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
