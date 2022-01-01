WOLFIES HOT CHICKEN
100% Plant-Based Fried Hot Chicken Sandwiches @ Wolfie’s in Highland Park, Los Angeles.
4939 York Blvd
Location
4939 York Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
