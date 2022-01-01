Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wood Ridge restaurants you'll love

Wood Ridge restaurants
  • Wood Ridge

Wood Ridge's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Mediterranean
Greek
Must-try Wood Ridge restaurants

Sparta Taverna image

FRENCH FRIES

Sparta Taverna

202 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge

Avg 4.8 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sparta Gyro Pita$8.95
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$8.95
Gyro Pita$8.95
More about Sparta Taverna
Gus' Snack Shack

30 Kennedy Lane, Wood-Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken$35.00
Grilled chicken breast served with couscous, rousted tomatoes, garlic, olives,
shallots, olive oil, and balsamic glaze
Gus' Sunday Gravy$35.00
Rigatoni, meatballs, sweet sausage and ricotta cheese served with garlic bread.
Chicken Parmigiana$35.00
Chicken Cutlets served with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella over linguini.
More about Gus' Snack Shack
Adrian's Jersey Pizza Co & Mob Burger

200 Hackensack St, Wood Ridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken & Applewood Smoked Bacon Ranch Pizza$13.95
Grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, and ranch drizzle.
More about Adrian's Jersey Pizza Co & Mob Burger
Al TORO

187 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Al TORO

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wood Ridge

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

