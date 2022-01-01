Woodland Hills sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Woodland Hills
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Popular items
|Tuna Salad
|$13.25
Mixed greens, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, cilantro, celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes
|Smoked Salmon Bagel
|$15.50
Smoked salmon, tomato, red
onions, arugula and dill-caper cream
|Farmer's Omelette Sandwich
|$14.25
Spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, mozzarella, mayo on French baguette.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$7.49
Cage free fried egg, bacon, American cheese, Choice of bagel
|Bagel w/ Schmear
Bagel with cream cheese, butter etc. Made from scratch daily. No preservatives or oils added. $2.99-$4.99
|Baker's Dozen (13) Online
|$13.99
MADE FROM SCRATCH, NO OILS OR PRESERVATIVES ADDED