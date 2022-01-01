Woodland Hills sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Woodland Hills

Pascal Patisserie & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie & Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuna Salad$13.25
Mixed greens, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, cilantro, celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes
Smoked Salmon Bagel$15.50
Smoked salmon, tomato, red
onions, arugula and dill-caper cream
Farmer's Omelette Sandwich$14.25
Spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, mozzarella, mayo on French baguette.
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.49
Cage free fried egg, bacon, American cheese, Choice of bagel
Bagel w/ Schmear
Bagel with cream cheese, butter etc. Made from scratch daily. No preservatives or oils added. $2.99-$4.99
Baker's Dozen (13) Online$13.99
MADE FROM SCRATCH, NO OILS OR PRESERVATIVES ADDED
California Chicken Cafe image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

California Chicken Cafe

22333 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 3.9 (1476 reviews)
Takeout
