Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Woodridge

Go
Woodridge restaurants
Toast

Woodridge restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

Crunchies

13 Green Ave, Woodridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
More about Crunchies
Main pic

 

Woodridge Sushi Spot - 14 Green Avenue

14 Green Avenue, Woodridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
tempura battered
More about Woodridge Sushi Spot - 14 Green Avenue
Map

More near Woodridge to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Goshen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1686 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (516 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (709 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston