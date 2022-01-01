Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Green beans in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Green Beans
Yakima restaurants that serve green beans
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima
Avg 4
(65 reviews)
Side Green Beans
$7.00
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
E.Z Tiger
222 E Chestnut Ave, Yakima
No reviews yet
Crispy Garlic Green Beans
$7.00
More about E.Z Tiger
