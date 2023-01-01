Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in York

Go
York restaurants
Toast

York restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

ROCKFISH PUBLIC HOUSE

110 N. George St, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
COBB SALAD$14.00
Romaine Hearts | Blue Cheese | Tomato | Bacon | Avocado | Hard Cooked Egg (gf)
More about ROCKFISH PUBLIC HOUSE
Item pic

 

Bridgewater Public House

601 Chestnut Hill Road, York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
COBB SALAD$12.95
More about Bridgewater Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in York

Caesar Salad

Lobsters

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Spaghetti

Fried Rice

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Map

More near York to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (104 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (104 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1741 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1253 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston