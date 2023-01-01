Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobb salad in
York
/
York
/
Cobb Salad
York restaurants that serve cobb salad
ROCKFISH PUBLIC HOUSE
110 N. George St, York
No reviews yet
COBB SALAD
$14.00
Romaine Hearts | Blue Cheese | Tomato | Bacon | Avocado | Hard Cooked Egg (gf)
More about ROCKFISH PUBLIC HOUSE
Bridgewater Public House
601 Chestnut Hill Road, York
No reviews yet
COBB SALAD
$12.95
More about Bridgewater Public House
Browse other tasty dishes in York
Caesar Salad
Lobsters
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Cheeseburgers
Spaghetti
Fried Rice
Crab Cake Sandwiches
More near York to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(104 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.6
(11 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(104 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(462 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(446 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(371 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1741 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1253 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(884 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston