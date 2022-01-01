Go
Zona 78

Our successful Scratch Kitchen begins with fine, fresh ingredients, sourcing locally for the best.
The items we make from scratch, including our pizza dough, cheese and sauce, may even be ordered to go.
IF WE MAKE IT, YOU CAN TAKE IT.

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

7301 East Tanque Verde Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (1176 reviews)

Popular Items

Tomato Bruschetta$12.00
Garlic Buttered Baguette, Basil, Balsamic Emulsion
BYO Pizza$14.00
Build Your Own Pizza!
Chicken Parmigiano$24.00
Lemon Butter, Rigatoni, Marinara, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Oven Baked Salmon$26.00
Spaghetti Squash, Spring Mix, Bread Crumbs, Blood Orange Agro-Dolce
Pizzaboy$18.00
Rustic sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pizza Spice
Mediterranean Gemelli$20.00
Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Pine Nuts, Feta, Cilantro Pesto, Penne Pasta
Rigatoni Bolognese$23.00
Zona-Made Sausage, Beef, Fennel, Onion, San Marzano Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Zona-Made Ricotta, Basil
Tuscany$19.00
Zona-Made Sausage, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Onion, Fennel, Portobellos, Basil
BLT Avocado$16.00
Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Romaine, Parmesan, Avocado, Chipotle Dressing
Margherita$16.00
Zona-Made Mozzarella, Local Organic Tomatoes, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7301 East Tanque Verde Road

Tucson AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
