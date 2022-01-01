Zona 78
Our successful Scratch Kitchen begins with fine, fresh ingredients, sourcing locally for the best.
The items we make from scratch, including our pizza dough, cheese and sauce, may even be ordered to go.
IF WE MAKE IT, YOU CAN TAKE IT.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
7301 East Tanque Verde Road • $$
Location
7301 East Tanque Verde Road
Tucson AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
