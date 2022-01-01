12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa
Come in and enjoy!
12 W Main St
Popular Items
Location
12 W Main St
Mesa AZ
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Worth Takeaway
Boutique Restaurant specializing in craft sandwiches.
A-Burrito
A-burrito is a fast food burrito concept that is all about fresh ingredients and executing recipes in house on a daily basis. Food quality, great service, and a clean restaurant is what you should expect at A-burrito!
“Making burritos to make you smile!”
Making Burritos To Make You Smile!
La Patrona Mexican Cuisine
Come and enjoy a truly authentic Mexican dining experience with traditional and specialty dining options. Come and discover true Mexican food.
Salvadoreno Restaurant #4
Salvadoran Homestyle Cooking from Pupusas, Breakfast Plates, Sopas, Mariscos and much more!