12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa

12 W Main St

Popular Items

Bacon Jam & Fig$13.00
Grilled flatbread with dressed arugula, bacon jam, sweet sliced figs and goat cheese.
Downtown Caesar$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, radicchio, housemade croutons and a wasabi ceasar dressing.
Bretzel$10.00
One large locally made Pretzel from Stictly From Scratch in Phoenix. Served with a side of our housemade Frontside Beer Cheese and brewers mustard.
Cauliflower Wings$12.00
One dozen cauliflower wings tossed in a house made pepper hot sauce crafted by brewer, Andrew.
Location

Mesa AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Worth Takeaway

Boutique Restaurant specializing in craft sandwiches.

A-Burrito

A-burrito is a fast food burrito concept that is all about fresh ingredients and executing recipes in house on a daily basis. Food quality, great service, and a clean restaurant is what you should expect at A-burrito!
“Making burritos to make you smile!”
Making Burritos To Make You Smile!

La Patrona Mexican Cuisine

Come and enjoy a truly authentic Mexican dining experience with traditional and specialty dining options. Come and discover true Mexican food.

Salvadoreno Restaurant #4

Salvadoran Homestyle Cooking from Pupusas, Breakfast Plates, Sopas, Mariscos and much more!

