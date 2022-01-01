Go
Toast

4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

Family oriented Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, Family owned since 1996. All our food is prepared fresh to order. We use only the finest ingredients.

7323 West Atlantic Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10" Personal Cheese$9.50
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.99
SM French Fries$1.99
Chef Salad$12.50
10 Chicken Wings$12.50
Chicken Parmigiana$18.99
14" Med Cheese$12.99
Caesar Salad$8.99
16" Lg Cheese$14.99
16"x16" Sicilian Cheese$18.99
See full menu

Location

7323 West Atlantic Ave

Delray Beach FL

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi

No reviews yet

Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi is a collaboration between Michael Turetzky and Chef Andrew Marc Rothschild (The Marc, The Forge, Bourbon Steak and Tsunami). They successfully created a casual but upscale restaurant that brings the highest quality product sourced from all over the world to Delray Beach west of Rt 95! The menu reflects predominately Japanese, Thailand and Chinese flavors prepared with french technique. A small but well thought out wine list gives many options by the glass and bottle.

The Sicilian Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Batch Gastropub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself.
We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston