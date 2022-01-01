Go
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,

Cozy bi-level eatery & bar with pub-style New American bites & a variety of scotches & beers. Late night menu available until 1:30am every night.

Popular Items

CITIZEN'S CIDER, UNIFIED PRESS, 16OZ$10.00
ORGANIC LOCAL GREENS (GF)$9.00
ORGANIC LOCAL GREENS, PAPITAS, SHERRY MAPLE VINAIGRETTE
CHICKEN WINGS$12.00
CHICKEN WINGS, HOUSE-MADE HOT SAUCE, BLEU CHEESE
SAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE$12.00
Rye Whiskey, Sage Simple, Herbal Bitters
GET HIGH LIKE PLANES$12.00
Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro, Lemon
SHREDDED BRUSSELS SPROUTS (GF)$8.00
LAMB MEATBALLS$16.00
Spicy Braised Lamb Meatballs, Creamy Goat Cheese Polenta, Marinara
SEASONAL SANGRIA$12.00
Red Wine, Spirits, Fruit, Love
BOYS GO TO JUPITER$12.00
Spiced Rum, Passion Fruit, Orgeat, Lemon
HERB YOUR ENTHUSIASM$12.00
Gin, Basil, Lime, Soda
1755 Massachusetts Avenue

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
