Fajitas in Abilene
Abilene restaurants that serve fajitas
The Local - Abilene
250 Cypress St, Abilene
|Fajita Pizza
|$14.00
Carne asada, Chato beans, onions, peppers, cheese and pico de Gallo on top of naan bread.
|Shrimp Fajita
|$30.00
grilled shrimp, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with Chato beans and cilantro lime rice. Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and guacamole on the side.
|Combo Fajita
|$24.00
Your combination of any two or three proteins with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with Chato beans and cilantro lime rice. Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and guacamole on the side.
Blu Barrel Bar & Grill - 6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606
6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene
|Fajita Plate
|$13.99
Beef or Chicken-Make it a Combo $2.00-Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers-Flour Tortillas-Sour Cream-Cheese-Pico
|Fajita Salad
|$12.99
Fajita Steak or Chicken-Mixed Greens-Shredded Cheese-Baby Tomatoes-Guacamole-Pico-Cucumber-Sour Cream