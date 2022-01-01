Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Abilene

Abilene restaurants
Abilene restaurants that serve fajitas

The Local - Abilene

250 Cypress St, Abilene

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Pizza$14.00
Carne asada, Chato beans, onions, peppers, cheese and pico de Gallo on top of naan bread.
Shrimp Fajita$30.00
grilled shrimp, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with Chato beans and cilantro lime rice. Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and guacamole on the side.
Combo Fajita$24.00
Your combination of any two or three proteins with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with Chato beans and cilantro lime rice. Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and guacamole on the side.
Blu Barrel Bar & Grill - 6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606

6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Plate$13.99
Beef or Chicken-Make it a Combo $2.00-Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers-Flour Tortillas-Sour Cream-Cheese-Pico
Fajita Salad$12.99
Fajita Steak or Chicken-Mixed Greens-Shredded Cheese-Baby Tomatoes-Guacamole-Pico-Cucumber-Sour Cream
