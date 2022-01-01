Go
Toast

Acoustic Java

Swing by for curbside pickup, and enjoy the summer weather on our new outdoor patio!

SANDWICHES

6 Brussels Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (321 reviews)

Popular Items

Lox Bagel$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Whipped Feta, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion on a Toasted Bagel
Olive & Herb bread w/ Whipped Feta and Olive Oil$6.49
Birch Tree Olive Bread w/ house-made Whipped Feta and EVOO. Optional add on of Avocado
Breakfast Croissant$5.50
Cage free Egg Frittata topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a Croissant.
Drip$2.18
Iced Mocha Latte$4.58
Muffins$3.00
Bagel w/ cream cheese$3.39
Philadelphia Cream Cheese on a Toasted Bagel
Iced Latte$3.69
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

6 Brussels Street

Worcester MA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Acoustic Java

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Double Down Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Worcester Brewery

NU Kitchen Worcester

No reviews yet

Here you can relax, meet a friend and enjoy wonderful, healthy and fresh offerings. During the day you will find the place full of people using the free wifi, having meetings, or just relaxing and reading a book. At night it turns into a hip restaurant with an after 5PM menu featuring local and craft beers and wine.

Thai Corner Worcester

No reviews yet

Conveniently located at the corner of June and Chandler Street, Thai Corner is a proud, locally family-owned restaurant. With extensive experience in Thai food industry, together with passion for Thai cooking, we select only what we believe is the best recipe and dishes that we can be proud to present.
We follow social distancing guidelines strictly for everyone’s safety. Come for dining in, order for take-out or delivery. Our staff would be glad to serve you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston