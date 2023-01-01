Akron restaurants you'll love
Must-try Akron restaurants
More about Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen - Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA
Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen - Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen
363 S. 7th Street, Akron
|Popular items
|MEATBALLS
|$12.00
(3) 2 OZ. Homemade Meatballs on Nonnas Sauce, Ricotta dollops topped with parmesan cheese.
|6 DINNER ROLLS
|$4.50
Fresh Homemade Dinner Rolls
A great addition to any salads or dinners!
|LARGE MAKE YOUR OWN 16"
|$16.99
Our Classic Red Sauce Pizza With Our Whole Milk Mozzarella.
More about W Donuts
W Donuts
805 Main Street, Akron
|Popular items
|Glazed Ring
|$2.00
Crispy, golden perfection! The Classic Glazed Donut: Soft, fluffy, and dripping with a glossy glaze. The OG of sweet treats!
|PB Cup- Choc icing with PB cream
|$2.00
Experience pure delight with a fluffy donut, oozing with luscious peanut butter cream, and topped off with decadent chocolate icing. A heavenly treat for peanut butter lovers
|Powdered Sugar Cream Filled
|$2.00
Indulge in the magical sweetness of our Powder Sugar Cream-Filled Donut! One bite, and you'll be floating on a sugar cloud! With a fluffy donut shell that crumbles like fairy dust and a creamy center that'll make your taste buds dance, it's a heavenly treat that'll leave you spellbound!
More about W Donuts Food Truck - 805 Main Street
W Donuts Food Truck - 805 Main Street
805 Main Street, Akron