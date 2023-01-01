Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Akron restaurants you'll love

Akron restaurants
  • Akron

Must-try Akron restaurants

Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen - Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen

363 S. 7th Street, Akron

Avg 4.6 (1065 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MEATBALLS$12.00
(3) 2 OZ. Homemade Meatballs on Nonnas Sauce, Ricotta dollops topped with parmesan cheese.
6 DINNER ROLLS$4.50
Fresh Homemade Dinner Rolls
A great addition to any salads or dinners!
LARGE MAKE YOUR OWN 16"$16.99
Our Classic Red Sauce Pizza With Our Whole Milk Mozzarella.
More about Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen - Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen
Banner pic

 

W Donuts

805 Main Street, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Glazed Ring$2.00
Crispy, golden perfection! The Classic Glazed Donut: Soft, fluffy, and dripping with a glossy glaze. The OG of sweet treats!
PB Cup- Choc icing with PB cream$2.00
Experience pure delight with a fluffy donut, oozing with luscious peanut butter cream, and topped off with decadent chocolate icing. A heavenly treat for peanut butter lovers
Powdered Sugar Cream Filled$2.00
Indulge in the magical sweetness of our Powder Sugar Cream-Filled Donut! One bite, and you'll be floating on a sugar cloud! With a fluffy donut shell that crumbles like fairy dust and a creamy center that'll make your taste buds dance, it's a heavenly treat that'll leave you spellbound!
More about W Donuts
Restaurant banner

 

W Donuts Food Truck - 805 Main Street

805 Main Street, Akron

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about W Donuts Food Truck - 805 Main Street
