Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry in
Downtown
/
Albuquerque
/
Downtown
/
Curry
Downtown restaurants that serve curry
RAMEN
ONI
600 Central Ave SW STE 100, Albuquerque
Avg 4.7
(184 reviews)
Chicken Curry (gf option)
$13.00
roasted radish · bok choy · pickled onion · garlic noodles
More about ONI
SANDWICHES
Tuerta
317 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque
Avg 4.8
(76 reviews)
Curry Squash & Potatoes (v)
$2.00
More about Tuerta
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Chili
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Spinach Salad
Kale Salad
Salmon
More near Downtown to explore
Business Parkway/Academy Acres
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
North Valley/Los Ranchos
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Westside
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Midtown/University
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Santa Fe
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Taos
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(221 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(554 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston