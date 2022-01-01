Brisket in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve brisket
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
Swiss, House Garlic Dill Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Brown Mustard, Spicy Aioli, Marble Rye
BBQ • GRILL
T.J. Stone's
608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria
|Beef Brisket
|$19.00
House-smoked tender beef brisket, sliced with your choice of sauce and sides
|Kickin' Brisket Hash
|$15.00
House smoked beef brisket, onion, bell pepper, and diced potatoes, griddle cooked with Cajun spices, topped with shredded smoked Gouda cheese, two sunny eggs*, and finished with a chipotle hollandaise sauce and sliced jalapenos