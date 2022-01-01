Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve brisket

Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Swiss, House Garlic Dill Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Brown Mustard, Spicy Aioli, Marble Rye
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone's

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Brisket$19.00
House-smoked tender beef brisket, sliced with your choice of sauce and sides
Kickin' Brisket Hash$15.00
House smoked beef brisket, onion, bell pepper, and diced potatoes, griddle cooked with Cajun spices, topped with shredded smoked Gouda cheese, two sunny eggs*, and finished with a chipotle hollandaise sauce and sliced jalapenos
More about T.J. Stone's

