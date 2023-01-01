Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lox in
Allston/Brighton
/
Allston
/
Allston/Brighton
/
Lox
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve lox
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston
No reviews yet
Salmon Lox Benedict
$14.50
More about Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
@UNION
174 harvard ave, Allston
No reviews yet
Lox benedict
$19.00
smoked salmon, spinach
Lox & bagel
$19.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, capers, red onion, bagel
More about @UNION
