Lox in Allston/Brighton

Allston/Brighton restaurants
Allston/Brighton restaurants that serve lox

Hopewell Bar & Kitchen image

 

Hopewell Bar & Kitchen

1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Lox Benedict$14.50
More about Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

@UNION

174 harvard ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox benedict$19.00
smoked salmon, spinach
Lox & bagel$19.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, capers, red onion, bagel
More about @UNION

