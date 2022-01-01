Go
Alma Cantina

15 Union Street

Popular Items

Burrito$11.00
Cotija Street Corn$7.00
One whole cob, topped with lime, Cotija Cheese, Chili Powder, and Crema
Chips & Queso$7.00
Sofrito Chicken Quesadilla$17.00
Carne Asada Quesadilla$19.00
Triple Dip$13.00
Chips & Guac$8.00
Mix & Match Taco Plate$16.00
Pork Belly Taco Plate$16.00
2 Soft Handmade corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, diced onions, cilantro, mango habanero reduction and topped with a lime crema drizzle. Served with mexican rice and queso fresco topped kidney beans
Enchilada's$17.00

Location

Boston MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
