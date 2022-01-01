Go
Toast

Al's #1 Italian Beef

Come in and enjoy!

2804 North Western Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$7.74
⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.
Large Hand Cut Fries$3.70
Cheddar Cheese Fries$4.75
Hand-cut fries served with cheddar cheese sauce.
Big Beef$10.29
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
Regular Beef$7.35
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
Can of Pop$1.39
Original Dog$5.45
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.
Small Hand Cut Fries$2.70
Side of Hot Giardiniera$0.65
Chicago Dog$5.89
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers, tomato, pickle spear, celery salt on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.
See full menu

Location

2804 North Western Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ravinia Brewing - Chicago

No reviews yet

Scratch tacos + craft beer

Jokers Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Serving artisan small batch wood smoked Barbeque and Cajun dishes from local farms. Try our homemade sauces and sides.

Beautiful Rind

No reviews yet

Cheese, charcuterie, wine and beer in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Available for pickup and delivery. Call us at 312-300-4535 for catering options or questions

Owen and Engine

No reviews yet

British Gastro Pub dedicated to seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston