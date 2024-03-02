Roux's Soups & Sandwiches
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Al's #1 Italian Beef - Avondale (Western Ave & Diversey)
No Reviews
2804 North Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurant
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago - Diversey Brewpub
No Reviews
2601 W Diversey Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurant