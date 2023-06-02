  • Home
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Trogo Kitchen & Market - The Green Exchange Building - 2nd Floor
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trogo Kitchen & Market The Green Exchange Building - 2nd Floor

review star

No reviews yet

2545 West Diversey Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Coffee & Pastries

Cafe Drinks

Espresso

$3.25

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.25

Drip Coffee

$2.95

Red Eye

$5.50

16oz Drip coffee with a shot of espresso

Cortado

$4.50

Espresso with steamed half and half

Olive Leaf Latte

$5.95

Mediterranean answer to the matcha latte! Olive leaf, cacao, coconut sugar, choice of milk.

Mediterranean Flower Latte

$5.95

Espresso, choice of milk, orange blossom and rose syrup.

Persian Love Latte

$6.95Out of stock

Espresso, pistachio milk, cardamom rose syrup.

Espresso and Tonic

$5.95

Espresso, elderflower tonic, orange twist over ice.

Greek Style Frappe

$3.50Out of stock

Coming Soon

Tea Selection

$3.50

Sweet Eats

Bobota Corn Cake (v)

Bobota Corn Cake (v)

$6.95Out of stock

Orange and thyme scented corn cake topped with sweet Mizithra cheese and honey. (vegan cheese and honee available)

Bougatsa (v)

$6.95Out of stock

Lemon and coconut custard nestled in puff pastry topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Irish Style Scones (v)

$3.95Out of stock

Semi-sweet raisin scone served with butter and jam of your choice.

Blueberry Muffins (v)

$3.95

Classic blueberry muffin.

Chocolate Chip Cookie (v)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (v)

$1.95

Brownie with Smoked Sea Salt (v)

$2.75Out of stock

Raspberry Oat Crumble Bars (v, gf)

$2.95Out of stock
Lemon Bars (v,gf)

Lemon Bars (v,gf)

$2.25Out of stock

Savory Eats

Koulouri "The Balkan Bagel"

$6.95Out of stock

Greek style sesame bagel served with choice of avocado, whipped feta, or sun dried tomato pesto spread.

Tiropita "The Cretan Quiche"

$6.95Out of stock

Greek cheese pie with fresh herbs and flaky filo dough.

Spanakopita (v)

$6.95

Flaky phyllo pastry stuffed with a svory spinach filling.

Savory Swirl Buns (v)

$4.95Out of stock

Savory rolled dough filled with za'tar spices and choice of avocado, whipped feta, or sundried tomato spreads.

Soup

Soup of the Day (v)

$6.95

From Our Kitchen

All-Day Breakfast

Bobota Corn Cake (v)

Bobota Corn Cake (v)

$6.95Out of stock

Orange and thyme scented corn cake topped with sweet Mizithra cheese and honey.

Mediterranean Scramble Gozleme

$8.95

Turkish thin flatbread stuffed with a tomato, egg, and feta scramble grilled on the flat top and served with a mild green harissa.

Breakfast Panini

$9.95

Baked parmesan & egg frittata, Italian deli ham, prosciutto di Parma, provolone, sundried tomato pesto, arugula, and mild pepperoncini mayo served on a pressed ciabatta roll.

Bougatsa (v)

$5.95Out of stock

Lemon and coconut custard nestled in puff pastry topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Irish Style Scones (v)

$3.95Out of stock

Semi-sweet raisin scone served with butter and jam of your choice.

Muffin of the Day (v)

$3.95

Could be blueberry. Could be chocolate chip. Come in and find out!

Koulouri "The Balkan Bagel" (v)

Koulouri "The Balkan Bagel" (v)

$5.95

Greek style sesame bagel served with choice of avocado, whipped feta, or sun dried tomato pesto spread.

Tiropita "The Cretan Quiche"

$6.95Out of stock

Greek cheese pie with fresh herbs and flaky filo dough.

Daily Soup Special - Potato Leek

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$3.95+

Rotating Soup Selection.

Handhelds

Chicken & Red Pepper Gozleme

$12.95

Chicken, red peppers, onions, provolone, and feta wrapped in a thin, crispy flatbread then grilled. Served with a side Marouli Salad.

Shroom Gozleme (v)

$12.95

Mushroom, caramelized onion, sun dried tomato pesto wrapped in a thin, crispy flatbread then grilled. Served with a side Marouli Salad.

The Peppy Chicken Panini

$11.95

Slow braised pulled chicken, provolone, and mild pepperoncinis on toasted panini bread.

The BroHam

$10.95

Ham, mild cheddar, chips (yes, they are in the sandwich!) , mayo on toasted panini bread.

Ya’ Basic

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, tomato, arugula, red onion, and avocado ranch served on toasted panini bread.

Ya' Jerk

$12.95

Jerk Chicken, tomato, arugula, red onion, avocado ranch on toasted panini bread.

Seasonal Grilled Cheese (vg)

$10.95

Cheesy Green Panini: Cheese medley (fontina, gruyere, & provolone), charred spring onions, fresh herbs, grainy mustard.

Gobble Gouda

$11.95

Smoked turkey, gouda cheese, arugula, dijon, pretzel bun.

Nod to NOLA

$12.95

Ham, prosciutto, provolone, Greek Olive Relish (green & kalamata olives, grilled artichoke, and roasted red pepper) all on toasted ciabatta.

The Veg Out (v)

$11.95

Tomato, cucumber, cashew & garlic spread, arugula, Greek Olive Relish (green & kalamata olives, grilled artichoke, and roasted red pepper) all on toasted ciabatta.

Build Your Own Sandwich

$11.95

You pick what you want between bread.

Chickpea Salad Sandwich (v)

$10.95Out of stock

Chickpeas, scallions, picked grapes, curry mayo, mint chutney on multigrain bread.

Seasonal Sammich (v)

$12.95Out of stock

Spring/Summer Sandwich: Green tomatoes, red tomatoes, arugula, avocado ranch on corn sandwich bread.

Greens and Grains

Dakos Salad

Dakos Salad

$10.25

Tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, green pepper, feta, carob croutons, oregano, Greek vinaigrette.

The Green Exchange Salad

The Green Exchange Salad

$14.95

Our seasonal farm fresh salad. Asparagus, snap peas, farro, arugula, spring onion, parmesan, in lemon vinaigrette with green goddess drizzle.

Marouli Salad (vegan options avail)

Marouli Salad (vegan options avail)

$10.95

Romaine, dill, spring onion, radish, feta, lemon vinaigrette.

The Beetnik Salad (vegan options avail)

The Beetnik Salad (vegan options avail)

$12.95

Beets, quinoa, red onions, mint, arugula, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.

Mo’Rockin Bowl (v)

Mo’Rockin Bowl (v)

$13.95

Marinated shredded carrots and red cabbage , quinoa, chickpeas, red onion, pickled raisins, cilantro , and mild green harissa.

Greek "God-Bod" Bowl

Greek "God-Bod" Bowl

$13.95

Get godlike gainz. Farro, chopped grilled chicken, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese, pistachios, parsley, red wine vinaigrette, green harissa dressing

Spanakopita & Salad (v)

$9.95

Flaky phyllo pastry stuffed with a savory spinach filling plus a side of Greek Village Salad.

Build Your Own Salad (vegan options avail)

$9.95

Build your own salad.

Flatbreads, Pizza, & More

Lagana Pizza

$8.95

Lagana, a thick Greek flatbread, topped with tomato pizza sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, and other toppings of your choice.

Greek Lagana

$10.95

Pizza sauce, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and feta topped with oregano infused olive oil.

The Green Exchange Lagana

$11.95Out of stock

Cherry tomatoes, pickled banana peppers, arugula, and topped with garlic infused olive oil.

Ladenia (v)

$8.95

Greek flatbread topped with cherry tomatoes, red onion, oregano and olive oil

Sides

Bag O'Chips

$1.95

Chhose your flavor.

Side of Pickles

$2.95

2 pickles crispy dill pickles

Drinks and Snacks

Coffee

Cold Brew Can

$4.00

12oz Cold Brew Can from Perkolator Coffee Co

Pop

Can of Pop (or Soda if you're not from Chicago)

$1.25

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

Mexican Coke

$2.25Out of stock

Water

Bottle of Water

$1.50

Perrier

$1.95Out of stock

Smart Water

$2.75Out of stock

Mastih2O

$4.50

Lagunitas Sparkling Hop Water

$2.95

Vita Coconut Water

$2.85Out of stock

Fruit

Bananas

$0.75Out of stock

Snacks

Gum

$1.75

Kettle Chips

$1.95

Smoothies

Naked Fruit Drinks

$3.75Out of stock

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$5.75Out of stock

Energy Drinks

Celsius

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Unique eats, coffee, and treats. Visit our farm-to-counter cafe, shop our curated market in-store and online, or have us cater your next event!

Website

Location

2545 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ravinia Brewing - Chicago - Diversey Brewpub
orange starNo Reviews
2601 W Diversey Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kitchen 17
orange starNo Reviews
2554-2556 W Diversey Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
orange star4.5 • 186
2717 N Maplewood Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Jokers Cajun Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
2416 West Schubert Avenue Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Al's #1 Italian Beef - Avondale (Western Ave & Diversey)
orange starNo Reviews
2804 North Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Owen and Engine - 2700 N Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2700 N Western Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston