Eggplant parm in Altamonte Springs

Altamonte Springs restaurants
Altamonte Springs restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Broadway Ristorante & Pizzeria - Altamonte

1003 North State Road 434, Altamonte Springs

TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$15.99
Fried eggplant, melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with spaghetti
More about Broadway Ristorante & Pizzeria - Altamonte
Antica Pizzeria & Market

249 FL-436 #1105, Altamonte Springs

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant Parm$10.99
Thinly sliced eggplant that is salted overnight, than floured and egg washed and pan fried. It is than layered and covered with a parmesan and pecorino cheese blend, our house-made marinara, mozzarella, and parsley.
More about Antica Pizzeria & Market

