Eggplant parm in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Broadway Ristorante & Pizzeria - Altamonte
1003 North State Road 434, Altamonte Springs
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$15.99
Fried eggplant, melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with spaghetti
Antica Pizzeria & Market
249 FL-436 #1105, Altamonte Springs
|Eggplant Parm
|$10.99
Thinly sliced eggplant that is salted overnight, than floured and egg washed and pan fried. It is than layered and covered with a parmesan and pecorino cheese blend, our house-made marinara, mozzarella, and parsley.