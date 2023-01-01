Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Altoona

Go
Altoona restaurants
Toast

Altoona restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Scornovaccas Altoona - 2437 Adventureland Dr

2437 Adventureland Dr, Altoona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Spaghetti$5.95
Spaghetti Supreme$16.95
Kid Spaghetti and Meatball$6.95
More about Scornovaccas Altoona - 2437 Adventureland Dr
Restaurant banner

 

CoolBasil Altoona - 550 36th Ave SW Suite J

550 36th Ave SW Suite J, Altoona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Kee Mao$12.95
Our new favorite! Spaghetti stir-fried with egg, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrots, fresh basil, and your choice of protein in our spicy basil sauce
More about CoolBasil Altoona - 550 36th Ave SW Suite J

Browse other tasty dishes in Altoona

Chicken Tenders

Taco Salad

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Altoona to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (661 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston