Chicken sandwiches in Altoona

Altoona restaurants
Altoona restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Jack & Georges image

 

Jack & Georges

2400 4th Ave, Altoona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Grilled Chicken w/ Pineapple Bacon Provolone Cheese Mango Habanero Sauce on a Viva Roll
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Grilled Cajun Chicken Fillet w/ Pepper Jack Cheese Lettuce & Chipotle Mayo on a Viva Roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Grilled Buffalo Chicken w/ Provolone Cheese & side of Blue Cheese or Ranch
More about Jack & Georges
Consumer pic

 

Zach's + Joe's

5820 6th Avenue, Altoona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.39
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, provolone, original buffalo sauce, and a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Zach's + Joe's

