Chicken salad in
Amarillo
/
Amarillo
/
Chicken Salad
Amarillo restaurants that serve chicken salad
Purple Flamingo Pops/ Crush Wine Bar
2606 Wolflin Village, Amarillo
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$13.00
More about Purple Flamingo Pops/ Crush Wine Bar
Girasol Cafe and Bakery
3201 S Coulter St, Amarillo
Avg 4.6
(469 reviews)
Chicken Salad Croissant
$12.00
More about Girasol Cafe and Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Amarillo
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Salmon
Chicken Wraps
Enchiladas
Tacos
Lobsters
Chili
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Amarillo to explore
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Roswell
No reviews yet
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Dumas
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Guymon
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dumas
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Guymon
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston