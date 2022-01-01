Chicken tenders in Amarillo
Amarillo restaurants that serve chicken tenders
La Bella Pizza - Hillside
7230 Hillside Road, Amarillo
|Chicken Strip Dinner
|$12.09
Chicken Strip Dinner
|Kid's Chicken Strip Dinner
|$7.69
2 Chicken Strips, French Fries or Tater Tots with a dipping sauce on the side.
PIZZA • GRILL
Georgia Street Taphouse
2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.99
Hand-Breaded Tenders. Served with Two Sides
|Kid's Chicken Strip
|$6.99
2 Chicken Strips served with Fries and Gravy
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (230-940 Cal)
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill
3333 S. Coulter St, Amarillo
|Chicken Strips
|$14.99
Hand Battered Strips of Chicken Breast served with Country Gravy