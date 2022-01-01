Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Amarillo

Go
Amarillo restaurants
Toast

Amarillo restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

La Bella Pizza - Hillside

7230 Hillside Road, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Dinner$12.09
Chicken Strip Dinner
Kid's Chicken Strip Dinner$7.69
2 Chicken Strips, French Fries or Tater Tots with a dipping sauce on the side.
More about La Bella Pizza - Hillside
Georgia Street Taphouse image

PIZZA • GRILL

Georgia Street Taphouse

2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo

Avg 4.1 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$14.99
Hand-Breaded Tenders. Served with Two Sides
Kid's Chicken Strip$6.99
2 Chicken Strips served with Fries and Gravy
More about Georgia Street Taphouse
Kid Chicken Tenders image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

7306 SW 34th Ave. #7, Amarillo

Avg 4.2 (843 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Tenders$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (230-940 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill

3333 S. Coulter St, Amarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$14.99
Hand Battered Strips of Chicken Breast served with Country Gravy
More about Texas Firehouse Sports Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Amarillo

Turkey Wraps

Burritos

Chili

Boneless Wings

Chicken Sandwiches

Croissants

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Map

More near Amarillo to explore

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston