Ankeny bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Ankeny restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Ankeny

District 36 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

District 36

1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Frutti Di Mare$21.00
Shrimp, mussels, and crab, sauteed in olive oil and tossed with linguine noodles. You get a choice of fresh marinara or a white bechamel sauce.
Inside Out Crab Rangoon Dip$12.00
Fried wantons, sweet and sour sauce, and a crab rangoon cheese dip.
Cavatelli$19.00
Italian sausage, cavatelli noodles, and fresh marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. (GFM)
More about District 36
The Fletcher image

 

The Fletcher

1802 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$13.99
pounded breaded pork tenderloin, fried and served with house pickles and red onion on South Union bun
Smoked Meat Quesadilla$13.99
Chopped brisket, pork, chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla; served with guacamole, green chile salsa and sour cream
12" Pitmaster$13.99
KC sweet BBQ Sauce, smoked pulled pork, chopped brisket, bacon, mozzarella, honey-chipotle hot BBQ sauce drizzle
More about The Fletcher

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ankeny

Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

French Fries

Map

More near Ankeny to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston