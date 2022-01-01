Ankeny bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Ankeny
More about District 36
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
District 36
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Frutti Di Mare
|$21.00
Shrimp, mussels, and crab, sauteed in olive oil and tossed with linguine noodles. You get a choice of fresh marinara or a white bechamel sauce.
|Inside Out Crab Rangoon Dip
|$12.00
Fried wantons, sweet and sour sauce, and a crab rangoon cheese dip.
|Cavatelli
|$19.00
Italian sausage, cavatelli noodles, and fresh marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. (GFM)
More about The Fletcher
The Fletcher
1802 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
|$13.99
pounded breaded pork tenderloin, fried and served with house pickles and red onion on South Union bun
|Smoked Meat Quesadilla
|$13.99
Chopped brisket, pork, chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla; served with guacamole, green chile salsa and sour cream
|12" Pitmaster
|$13.99
KC sweet BBQ Sauce, smoked pulled pork, chopped brisket, bacon, mozzarella, honey-chipotle hot BBQ sauce drizzle