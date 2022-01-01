Chicken salad in Ankeny
Ankeny restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny
|Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad
|$15.00
|Balsamic Chicken Salad
|$15.00
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
More about The Fletcher
The Fletcher
1802 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny
|BBQ Chicken Chop Salad
|$17.00
Spring greens, Fletcher BBQ-tossed smoked chicken, avocado, tomato, red onion, charred corn slaw, ranch dressing
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.99
iceberg lettuce, fried chicken strips, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion and buttermilk ranch