Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Ankeny

Go
Ankeny restaurants
Toast

Ankeny restaurants that serve chicken salad

District 36 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille

1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad$15.00
Balsamic Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
More about District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
The Fletcher image

 

The Fletcher

1802 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Chop Salad$17.00
Spring greens, Fletcher BBQ-tossed smoked chicken, avocado, tomato, red onion, charred corn slaw, ranch dressing
Fried Chicken Salad$15.99
iceberg lettuce, fried chicken strips, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion and buttermilk ranch
More about The Fletcher

Browse other tasty dishes in Ankeny

Cheesecake

Chili

Quesadillas

French Fries

Chopped Salad

Chicken Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Map

More near Ankeny to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston