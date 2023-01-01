Eggplant parm in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Namoli's Pizzeria
Namoli's Pizzeria
5444 Apex Peakway, Apex
|14" Eggplant Parm Pizza
|$21.50
Eggplant, Marinara Drizzle, Red Sauce Base
|12" Eggplant Parm Pizza
|$17.99
Eggplant Parmesan, Marinara Drizzle, Red Sauce Base
|18" Eggplant Parm Pizza
|$25.99
Eggplant, Marinara Drizzle, Red Sauce Base
More about Mezza Luna Pizzeria
Mezza Luna Pizzeria
1763 W. Williams Street, Apex
|Eggplant Parm Hero
|$10.00
Hand breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella on a hero roll.
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.00
Hand breaded eggplant fried golden and topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.