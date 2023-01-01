Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Apex

Apex restaurants
Apex restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Namoli's Pizzeria

5444 Apex Peakway, Apex

Takeout
14" Eggplant Parm Pizza$21.50
Eggplant, Marinara Drizzle, Red Sauce Base
12" Eggplant Parm Pizza$17.99
Eggplant Parmesan, Marinara Drizzle, Red Sauce Base
18" Eggplant Parm Pizza$25.99
Eggplant, Marinara Drizzle, Red Sauce Base
Mezza Luna Pizzeria

1763 W. Williams Street, Apex

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Hero$10.00
Hand breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella on a hero roll.
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Hand breaded eggplant fried golden and topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of pasta, side salad, and bread.
