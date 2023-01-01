Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Apex

Go
Apex restaurants
Toast

Apex restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Mezza Luna Pizzeria

1763 W. Williams Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Marinara Pie$0.00
Topped with double sauce, crushed garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and grated Parmesan Cheese
Grandma Pie$21.00
Thin crust pan pizza (12" x 17") topped with mozzarella cheese, crushed tomato sauce, garlic, grated cheese, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
Gluten Free Vic's Loaded Pie$19.00
Topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers. 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Our meatballs contain bread so this item may need to be removed for high gluten intolerances.
More about Mezza Luna Pizzeria
Shepherd's Pie image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$13.00
A hearty beef casserole with onions, peas & carrots. Topped with freshly made mashed potatoes and broiled to a crisp finish.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

Browse other tasty dishes in Apex

Lobsters

Chicken Parmesan

Eggplant Parm

Chicken Tenders

Cobb Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Calamari

Tiramisu

Map

More near Apex to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fuquay Varina

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (138 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston