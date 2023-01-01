Pies in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve pies
Mezza Luna Pizzeria
1763 W. Williams Street, Apex
|Marinara Pie
|$0.00
Topped with double sauce, crushed garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and grated Parmesan Cheese
|Grandma Pie
|$21.00
Thin crust pan pizza (12" x 17") topped with mozzarella cheese, crushed tomato sauce, garlic, grated cheese, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
|Gluten Free Vic's Loaded Pie
|$19.00
Topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers. 12" round gluten free crust. NOTE: Our meatballs contain bread so this item may need to be removed for high gluten intolerances.
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Shepherd's Pie
|$13.00
A hearty beef casserole with onions, peas & carrots. Topped with freshly made mashed potatoes and broiled to a crisp finish.