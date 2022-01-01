Arc Butcher & Baker
Take Away Food & Grocery Available!
DELIVERY COMING SOON!
417 30th Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
417 30th Street
Newport Beach CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blackie's By The Sea
Come in and enjoy!
The Peninsula Lounge Lifestyle
Come in and enjoy!
PorroVita Juice Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Mutt Lynch's
It's a party & you're invited!