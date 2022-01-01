Go
Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street • $$

Avg 4 (264 reviews)

Popular Items

the wedge$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
fries$10.00
hand cut. duck fat. housemade catsup.
tomato soup$12.00
creamy roasted tomato. parmesan. toast.
shortrib taco$7.00
marinated tomato. cheddar cheese.
arugula salad$12.00
ricotta salata. almonds. shaved red onion. chive oil & balsamic dressing.
cheese & charcuterie (for 2)$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
crispy fish taco$7.00
alaskan halibut. freso creme. cabbage.
scottimos! crunchy chocolate chip cookies$7.00
seriously the best. you will be sad if you don't get these cookies. make your family happy, get these cookies.
chopped salad$16.00
chicken. fresno. almonds. olives.
scottie's chicken nuggets$16.00
5 pieces. buttermilk, BBQ & honey mustard dipping sauces.
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

417 30th Street

Newport Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
