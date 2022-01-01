Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arcade restaurants you'll love

Go
Arcade restaurants
Arcade's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Greek
Greek
Must-try Arcade restaurants

Restaurant banner

 

Theo’s Restaurant

563 W Main St, Arcade, NY 14009, Arcade

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Battered Fish Fry$13.95
Served with choice of potato, macaroni salad and coleslaw.
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$10.95
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese, Greek dressing wrapped in a pita. Served with chips & pickle.
Western Sandwich$9.95
Scrambled Egg with Ham, Peppers & Onions on your choice of bread, served with Choice of Potato
More about Theo’s Restaurant
Turkey Run image

 

Turkey Run

11836 Bixby Hill Rd, Arcade

No reviews yet
More about Turkey Run
Nellie's Restaurant image

 

Nellie's Restaurant

572 Main street, Arcade

No reviews yet
More about Nellie's Restaurant
