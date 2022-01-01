Astoria American restaurants you'll love

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Astoria

Local Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Local Kitchen

3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted turkey , bacon bites, avocado, hard boiled eggs & Mixed cheese
Chicken Fiesta (Copy)$11.50
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, Fresh Corn, Tomatoes, Red Onions
& Tortilla Strips with Ranch Dressing
Seasoned Fries$3.99
More about Local Kitchen
33-21 31st Ave image

 

33-21 31st Ave

33-21 31st Ave, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 33-21 31st Ave
The Grand image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Grand

37-01 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.9 (1315 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Grand
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS

Bella Donna Pizza Garden

37-05 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.3 (94 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bella Donna Pizza Garden
Restaurant banner

GRILL

The Pomeroy

3612 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Pomeroy

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Astoria

Tacos

Quesadillas

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Buffalo Wings

Pies

Souvlaki

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston