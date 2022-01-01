Astoria American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Astoria
More about Local Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Local Kitchen
3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$10.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted turkey , bacon bites, avocado, hard boiled eggs & Mixed cheese
|Chicken Fiesta (Copy)
|$11.50
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, Fresh Corn, Tomatoes, Red Onions
& Tortilla Strips with Ranch Dressing
|Seasoned Fries
|$3.99
More about 33-21 31st Ave
33-21 31st Ave
33-21 31st Ave, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.