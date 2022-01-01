Gnocchi in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Gnocchi
Astoria restaurants that serve gnocchi
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
2102 30th Avenue, Astoria
No reviews yet
Gnocchi
$21.00
roasted leg of lamb, eggplant-tomato ragu & ricotta salata
More about Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria
Pies
Beef Short Ribs
Souvlaki
Buffalo Wings
Salmon
Chicken Tenders
Fish Tacos
Caesar Salad
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(696 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston