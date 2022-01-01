Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Atlantic City

Go
Atlantic City restaurants
Toast

Atlantic City restaurants that serve salmon

Crispy Skin-on Salmon image

 

Ryfe Bar & Restaurant

4101 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Skin-on Salmon$27.00
8 oz pan seared crispy skin-on salmon filet topped with a housemade sesame ginger puree and served with sautéed spinach and jasmine rice
More about Ryfe Bar & Restaurant
Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe

201 Melrose Ave, Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Blackened$23.99
Salmon Grilled$23.99
Salmon Salad$17.99
More about Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar

2010 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Salmon & Sprouts$26.00
Seared Salmon, Maple Bourbon Glazed Brussels Sprouts, Served with Side Salad
More about Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlantic City

Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Waffles

Pies

Fish And Chips

Cheesecake

Carrot Cake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Atlantic City to explore

Beach Haven

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Mays Landing

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston