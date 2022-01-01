Salmon in Atlantic City
Atlantic City restaurants that serve salmon
More about Ryfe Bar & Restaurant
Ryfe Bar & Restaurant
4101 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City
|Crispy Skin-on Salmon
|$27.00
8 oz pan seared crispy skin-on salmon filet topped with a housemade sesame ginger puree and served with sautéed spinach and jasmine rice
More about Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe
201 Melrose Ave, Atlantic City
|Salmon Blackened
|$23.99
|Salmon Grilled
|$23.99
|Salmon Salad
|$17.99