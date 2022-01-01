Go
Avenue Steaks & Pizza

Delicious cheesesteaks, carefully crafted pizza, homemade roast pork, and much more. We’re not just making food and serving it, we take pride in our quality and consistency.

2655 S Juniper St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$4.75
Florida Style Inside Out$5.75
The Original Florida Style Inside Out. Fried Dough Stuffed With Sauce & Cheese
Classic Plain Pizza$15.50
Mozzarella, Sauce, Fresh Basil & Pecorino Romano
Cheesesteak$11.50
Fresh Ribeye & Choice of Cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak$10.50
Chopped Chicken Steak & Choice of Cheese
Boneless Wings
6, 12, or 18 Tossed In Our House-made Buffalo Sauce
Chicken Nuggets (8)$5.25
Served with Your Choice of Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks (5) (Marinara)$5.75
Served With Marinara
Onion Petals (Chipotle)$6.75
Served With Our Chipotle Aioli
Cheese Fries$5.25
Cheese Whiz
See full menu

Location

2655 S Juniper St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

