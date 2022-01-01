Go
Ba Bar Green

Plant-Based Grab-N-Go. From the people who brought you Street Food & Cold Drink.

500 TERRY AVE N

Popular Items

Dan Dan Noodles$15.00
mustard greens, roasted sesame vinaigrette, Beyond Meat, green onion, toasted sesame, Tianjin preserved vegetable, chili oil, noodles, tamari.
Chorizo Bánh Mì$9.50
Pickled daikon & carrot, cucumber, jalapeño, vegan mayo, cilantro, soyrizo, Maggi, toasted baguette.
Farmers Tamarind Soup$14.00
Tamarind, tomato, Bún Bò Huế noodle, tofu puffs, lemongrass tofu, roasted vegetables, green onion, bean sprout.
Plant Based Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.00
(coconut condensed milk)
Chickpea Miso Eggplant$6.50
Baked eggplant, chickpea miso glaze, and sesame
*allergen free, gluten free, soy free
Lemongrass Tofu Singapore Noodle$15.00
Lemongrass tofu, roasted crimini mushrooms, mung bean noodle, Just Egg, red bell pepper, bean sprouts, ginger, garlic, green onion, cilantro, lime.
Kimchi & Garlic Fried Rice$15.00
Housemade kimchi, cargo rice, brown rice, roasted broccoli, Beyond Sausage, fried & roasted garlic, toasted sesame seeds, tamari, cucumber, Just Egg, green onion.
Ba Bar Green Curry$15.00
House made Thai style green curry* with coconut milk. Roasted broccoli, baked tofu, roasted sweet potato, mustard greens, red bell pepper, basil. Served with a side of broken rice and fresh cucumber.
*spice level cannot be changed
Kabocha & Sweet Potato Laksa$16.50
Red curry, coconut milk, kabocha squash, sweet potato, tofu crackling, tofu puffs, lemongrass tofu, cilantro, bean sprouts, green onion, fried shallots, rice noodles.
Braised Tofu Bánh Mì$9.50
Pickled daikon & carrot, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, soy braised tofu, toasted baguette.
Location

500 TERRY AVE N

SEATTLE WA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
