Badlands Bar & Grill
In the parking lot next to the Hilton
7192 S Price Rd
Popular Items
Location
7192 S Price Rd
Tempe AZ
|Sunday
|9:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
|Monday
|9:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
|Tuesday
|9:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
|Wednesday
|9:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
|Thursday
|9:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
|Friday
|9:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
|Saturday
|9:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wildflower
Come in and enjoy!
Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai hungry?
La Casa de Juana
Come in and enjoy!
The Peppermill
Come on in and enjoy!