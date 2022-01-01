Go
Badlands Bar & Grill

In the parking lot next to the Hilton

7192 S Price Rd

Popular Items

Mini Street Tacos$15.00
three steak tacos, red onions, chorizo sour cream sauce, corn tortillas
Badlands Brownie$9.00
Bison Burger$18.00
1/3-pound bison burger, bacon, Uncle Mike’s seasoning salt, onion straws, beer cheese, pickle spear, on a brioche bun
Chefs Cobbler$9.00
Dakota French dip$15.00
French dip, Swiss Cheese, hot giardiniera served on a French Roll with au jus on the side
Ice Cream$1.00
Impossible burger$16.00
Avocado Spread, mushrooms, choice of cheese, pickle spear, on a brioche bun. Add Vegan Cheese 1.00
Bowl of Loaded Baked Potato soup$8.00
Cavatappi Bolognese$16.00
Spaghetti served with our homemade Bolognese Sauce Served with Bread
Side of Brussels$6.00
Location

7192 S Price Rd

Tempe AZ

Sunday9:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Monday9:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Tuesday9:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Wednesday9:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Thursday9:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Friday9:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Saturday9:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
