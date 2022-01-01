Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Bangor

Bangor restaurants
Bangor restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Harvest Moon Deli

72 Columbia Street, Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Me Home Tonight Sandwich$10.95
Steak Me Home Tonight Sandwich$10.95
Premium Shaved Sirloin, American, Provolone, Portobello, Onion, Green Pepper & Homemade Cherry Pepper Mayo.
More about Harvest Moon Deli
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

643 Broadway, Bangor

Avg 4.4 (4117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Steak Sandwich$13.29
We smother our shaved sirloin steak with fried onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese, then pile it all on a Gov’s famous sub roll.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Harvest Moon Deli

1018 Stillwater Ave, Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Me Home Tonight Sandwich$10.95
Premium Shaved Sirloin, American, Provolone, Portobello, Onion, Green Pepper & Homemade Cherry Pepper Mayo.
More about Harvest Moon Deli
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Harvest Moon Deli

366 Griffin Road, Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Me Home Tonight Sandwich$10.95
Premium Shaved Sirloin, American, Provolone, Portobello, Onion, Green Pepper & Homemade Cherry Pepper Mayo.
More about Harvest Moon Deli

