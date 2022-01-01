Steak sandwiches in Bangor
Bangor restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Harvest Moon Deli
72 Columbia Street, Bangor
|Steak Me Home Tonight Sandwich
|$10.95
Premium Shaved Sirloin, American, Provolone, Portobello, Onion, Green Pepper & Homemade Cherry Pepper Mayo.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
643 Broadway, Bangor
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$13.29
We smother our shaved sirloin steak with fried onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese, then pile it all on a Gov’s famous sub roll.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Harvest Moon Deli
1018 Stillwater Ave, Bangor
|Steak Me Home Tonight Sandwich
|$10.95
Premium Shaved Sirloin, American, Provolone, Portobello, Onion, Green Pepper & Homemade Cherry Pepper Mayo.