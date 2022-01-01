Go
Bantam Chicken and Seafood

Southern style chicken and seafood.

SEAFOOD

1902 South Bend Ave • $$

Avg 5 (150 reviews)

Popular Items

Barramundi$32.00
Budino$9.00
Hot Chicken XXX Sandwich$16.00
Our Hot Chicken Sandwich with extra heat.
Half Pint Cole Slaw$5.00
Crab Hushpuppies$16.00
The Reiff Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken thigh, harissa mayo, sweet and spicy pickles, on a brioche bun
Cauli Reiff$16.00
crispy cauliflower, harissa mayo, sweet and spicy pickles, brioche bun, served with french fries
*vegan option available
Crayfish Rangoons$16.00
Buttermilk Biscuit$4.00
1 large buttermilk biscuit
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken thigh, sweet and spicy sauce, dill pickle.
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1902 South Bend Ave

South Bend IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

