Baran Restaurant

5645 East La Palma Avenue

Popular Items

Fresh Homemade Hummus$8.00
Tahini sauce , garlic , lemon juice ,garbanzo beans blended and topped with olive oil and paprika
Chicken Barg$24.00
Thin strips of juicy marinated charbroiled boneless chicken breast comes with charbroiled tomato
Naderi Soltani$38.00
One skewer of grilled Naderi Kabob and one skewer of beef or chicken koobideh
Beef Koobideh -SIDE$10.00
Persian Ice Cream$9.00
Creamy Rosewater and saffron ice cream with pieces of pistachio
Chicken Koobideh$21.00
Two skewers of juicy, seasoned ground boneless chicken, served with charbroiled tomato, a taste to remember
Beef Koobideh$23.00
Two juicy skewers of charbroiled seasoned ground beef served with charbroiled tomatoes
Family Plate 1$50.00
One chicken Shish Kebob, one Filet Mignon Shish Kebob, served with Basmati rice & salad
Rack Of Lamb$36.00
Tendered rack of lamb marinated in our special spices , charbroiled on an open flame and served with charbroiled tomato
Chicken Koobideh-SIDE$9.00
Location

5645 East La Palma Avenue

Anaheim CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
