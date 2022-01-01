Go
Bar Chinois

Bar Chinois features Chinese cuising along with a French beverage program.

DIM SUM

455 Eye St • $$

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)

Popular Items

Red Chili Wonton$10.00
pork & shrimp wontons, spicy garlic chili-oil, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, balsamic soy vinaigrette
1970's Garlic Noodles$15.00
egg noodles, shiitake, spinach, garlic butter, parmesan, chef’s soy sauce
(fried chicken +3 | sautéed shrimp +3 | fried tofu +3)
Garlic Chives Gao$9.00
Fried chives dumplings in cubes, sambal chili, dark soy sauce (vegan/gluten free)
Crab Rangoon$10.00
fried crab & cheese wontons, homemade apricot duck sauce
Side Rice$3.00
Karaage A L'orange$11.00
chinois style fried chicken, orange butter sauce, toasted sesame seeds (gf)
Har Gow$10.00
crystal prawn dumplings. toasted sesame, bamboo shoots (gluten free)
Char Siu Chicken Rice$18.00
canto honey BBQ chicken, red soy sauce, boiled egg, seasonal chinese greens, ginger chimichurri
Salt & Pepper Shrimp$12.00
Garlic, ginger, scallions, Szechuan peppercorn, jalapeño, Shaoxing wine (GF)
Gyoza De Boeuf$10.00
French onion beef gyoza [pan seared], gruyere & swiss cheese, toasted garlic panko, sesame, cilantro aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

455 Eye St

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
